UAE: Meet Emirati Woman Helping Turn Toxic Waste Into Clean Water

As evidenced by many Emirati women, the words of the late Sheikh Zayed, father and founder of the country ring true:“Nothing should stop the progress of women.” For Raisa Salem Al Mansoori, the leadership of her country was the driving force in pursuing an unlikely occupation - a machine operator specialist for a waste treatment plant in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old spends her days at the treatment plant, inspecting water pumps and taking samples to ensure it's clean. She turns hazardous waste found in sludge - material left over during the process of wastewater treatment and usually consists of solids mixed with water - into clean water. That water is then used for non-drinking purposes, like irrigation for farming.

“At first, people were shocked,” Raisa said when asked about people's reactions to her occupation. “But I received a lot of encouragement from my parents. As an Emirati woman , I aspire to achieve what Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said,” she said, recalling the quote by the UAE President in which he said,“You are an important generation, we want to make you the leaders of the world,” referring to young Emiratis.“These words encouraged me to take on the challenge of developing our country,” Raisa added.

Raisa first went into medicine but decided that it was not for her. She later felt inspired by the words of Sheikh Zayed:“The real prosperity of a country is its youth." Raisa said that those words prompted her to seek an occupation that would better the environment and our life here on earth.

“It was difficult in the beginning,” Raisa admits. She had no prior knowledge of how to operate equipment of any sort. But the company she works for, Veolia Near & Middle East, put her under an intensive study program so that she could be set on becoming an operator.

The transformation from sludge to usable water begins with what Raisa calls“equalization,” where the sludge is first collected. From there, it's moved into tanks where special chemicals are added. These substances help tiny particles clump together, making it easier to separate solids from liquid. Once the heavier solids settle, the cleaner water moves through further treatment stages, passing pumps and filters that remove remaining impurities. The final product is clear, safe water that can be reused.

“I believe that my journey proves that it is not difficult for the children of the country, especially women. And thank God, the leadership of the United Arab Emirates supports us in all areas,” Raisa said.

“If the Emirati youth are interested in the environment and safety, there is room for them in the industry. With passion and hard work, the youth and women can achieve the goals of the United Arab Emirates and make it a more sustainable country," she added.