Brazil's Supreme Court Assigns Fresh Chief Justice

2025-08-14 03:28:49
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court voted to appoint Edson Fachin as its new Chief Justice, succeeding Luis Roberto Barroso.

In a highly symbolic decision, Fachin garnered 10 out of 11 votes, with Alexandre de Moraes securing the position of Deputy Chief Justice with the same result. Following the court's tradition, justices did not vote for themselves.

Fachin, who was appointed to the court by then-President Dilma Rousseff in 2015, stated he accepts the position with "a sense of mission," emphasizing his commitment to fostering dialogue and promoting collegiality. He will officially assume the role on September 29 and will also lead the National Council of Justice, an influential body overseeing the judiciary.

Moraes, who faced sanctions under the U.S. Magnitsky Act due to his involvement in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro related to an alleged coup attempt, expressed his gratitude, calling the appointment "an honor and a joy."

