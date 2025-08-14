403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Supreme Court Assigns Fresh Chief Justice
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court voted to appoint Edson Fachin as its new Chief Justice, succeeding Luis Roberto Barroso.
In a highly symbolic decision, Fachin garnered 10 out of 11 votes, with Alexandre de Moraes securing the position of Deputy Chief Justice with the same result. Following the court's tradition, justices did not vote for themselves.
Fachin, who was appointed to the court by then-President Dilma Rousseff in 2015, stated he accepts the position with "a sense of mission," emphasizing his commitment to fostering dialogue and promoting collegiality. He will officially assume the role on September 29 and will also lead the National Council of Justice, an influential body overseeing the judiciary.
Moraes, who faced sanctions under the U.S. Magnitsky Act due to his involvement in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro related to an alleged coup attempt, expressed his gratitude, calling the appointment "an honor and a joy."
In a highly symbolic decision, Fachin garnered 10 out of 11 votes, with Alexandre de Moraes securing the position of Deputy Chief Justice with the same result. Following the court's tradition, justices did not vote for themselves.
Fachin, who was appointed to the court by then-President Dilma Rousseff in 2015, stated he accepts the position with "a sense of mission," emphasizing his commitment to fostering dialogue and promoting collegiality. He will officially assume the role on September 29 and will also lead the National Council of Justice, an influential body overseeing the judiciary.
Moraes, who faced sanctions under the U.S. Magnitsky Act due to his involvement in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro related to an alleged coup attempt, expressed his gratitude, calling the appointment "an honor and a joy."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment