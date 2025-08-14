Hamas Proposes Fighter Pullout If Israel Agrees To Partial Withdrawal And International Guarantees

Hamas has indicated its readiness to withdraw fighters from Gaza if Israel agrees to pull back from specific, mutually agreed areas, according to sources cited by Al Arabiya on August 13. The proposal, handed to Egyptian mediators for delivery to Israel, underscores the group's demand for a written agreement backed by international guarantees. Such an accord, Hamas insists, must ensure a complete halt to hostilities and prevent the full occupation of Gaza.

Diplomatic sources say the proposal represents one of the clearest signals yet from Hamas that it is willing to consider de-escalation, provided its core conditions are met. These include a binding commitment from Israel and credible mechanisms to enforce the terms. The emphasis on international oversight reflects Hamas's skepticism about relying solely on bilateral assurances, given the fragility of previous ceasefires.

A high-level Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to engage in intensive talks with Egyptian officials. The discussions are aimed at charting a path toward a truce and exploring ways to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Taher al-Nono, another senior Hamas figure currently in Cairo, said the talks focus on halting the war, securing the entry of humanitarian aid, and easing the suffering of Palestinians. He noted that the agenda also includes strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt, which has long served as a central mediator in Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

Israeli media, meanwhile, reported that Egypt has presented Hamas with a comprehensive ceasefire framework. While the full details remain undisclosed, analysts suggest the plan could include phased withdrawals, guarantees for aid delivery, and provisions for future political dialogue.

Observers say Egypt's role is pivotal. As the only Arab country with both formal diplomatic ties to Israel and longstanding engagement with Palestinian factions, Cairo has unique leverage to broker an agreement. This round of mediation comes amid relentless airstrikes, mounting civilian casualties, and growing international calls for restraint.

If adopted, the proposed agreement could mark a significant turning point in the Gaza conflict. Beyond providing immediate relief to civilians, it could lay the groundwork for renewed political talks and longer-term stability in the region-though much will depend on whether both parties can overcome deep mistrust and entrenched positions.

