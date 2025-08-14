AORBIS Inc Announces The Availability Of Masks And Personal Protective Equipment At Aorbis

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 13, 2025 11:19 am - AORBIS Inc. a reliable supplier of doors, hardware, and toilet & bath accessories announces avaialbility of masks and PPE during this critical time of COVID-19 Pandemic.

AORBIS Inc. Steps Up to Provide Masks and PPE through Procurement Expertise

East Hartford, CT – AORBIS Inc., a leading provider of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, has announced a timely initiative to address the urgent demand for masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Drawing on its deep procurement expertise, the company is sourcing a variety of certified masks and PPE from carefully vetted, reliable manufacturers and making them available for online purchase.

In the wake of the global shortage of protective gear caused by the ongoing health crisis, AORBIS is extending its reach beyond the AEC sector to ensure high-quality protective products are accessible to both industry professionals and the general public.

“There is no higher duty than serving the nation in times of need,” said Chirag Thaker, President of AORBIS Inc.“We decided to leverage our procurement capabilities to source high-quality masks and construction-related PPE, making them available not just to the AEC community, but to everyone who needs them. If our efforts can save even a few lives, it will be a great service to the nation.”

Among the products offered is the KN95 mask, designed to filter ? 95% of non-oily particles. Manufactured to meet KN95 (GB 2626-2006) requirements, these masks are certified as disposable respiratory protective equipment. Also available is the protective coverall, featuring elastic bands at the cuffs, hood, and pant openings for enhanced coverage while allowing ease of movement. Extra seam tape and needle-hole reinforcement further improve safety protection.

About AORBIS Inc.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in East Hartford, Connecticut, AORBIS specializes in procuring building products, materials, and services for owners and general contractors. With extensive experience in the A/E/C industry, the company adopts a value-driven approach to every project, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind for its clients.