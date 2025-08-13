UN Security Council Members Call For End To Fighting In El Fasher, Reject Parallel Authority In Sudan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Aug 13 (Petra) – Members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday expressed deep concern over reports of renewed attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher and called on them to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the city.In a press statement, the council referenced Resolution 2736 of 2024, which demands that the RSF lift the siege on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and urges an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation in and around the city, where famine and severe food insecurity are feared.The council members also condemned attacks carried out in the Kordofan region in recent weeks, which resulted in numerous civilian deaths, and voiced deep concern over the impact of the conflict on humanitarian operations.They urged all parties in Sudan to ensure safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid in accordance with relevant international law.Council members rejected the establishment of a parallel governing authority in RSF-controlled areas, expressing serious concern over the potential consequences of such actions, which pose a direct threat to Sudan's territorial integrity, risk escalating the conflict, fragmenting the country, and worsening the already dire humanitarian situation.The Security Council reaffirmed its firm commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, stressing that any unilateral actions undermining these principles threaten not only Sudan's future but also regional peace and stability.