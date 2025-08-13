403
Pakistan, US reaffirm shared commitment to fight terrorism
(MENAFN) Pakistan and the United States have reiterated their shared dedication to combating terrorism in all forms during the latest round of the Pakistan-U.S. Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad, according to reports.
The meeting was co-chaired by Nabeel Munir, Pakistan’s Special Secretary for United Nations Affairs, and Gregory D. LoGerfo, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated.
Discussions centered on strengthening joint efforts against terrorist threats, including those posed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Islamic State Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Both sides highlighted the importance of implementing effective strategies to counter these groups.
The participants agreed to improve institutional mechanisms, enhance operational capacities, and tackle the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist organizations. They also committed to increasing engagement within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, to advance comprehensive counterterrorism initiatives.
The dialogue underscored that sustained and structured communication remains crucial for promoting peace, security, and stability.
