Ex-Malian PM gets imprisoned for financial investigation

2025-08-13 05:32:51
(MENAFN) Former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga has been taken into custody amid an ongoing financial probe, according to reports citing judicial sources.

Maiga, along with his chief of staff and several financial and administrative officials, was detained by the National Economic and Financial Unit over alleged embezzlement of public funds and forgery connected to the Prime Minister’s Office accounts for 2021-2024.

Maiga’s lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konare, confirmed the detention in a Facebook post.

Maiga, a prominent member of the “Movement of June 5 – Rally of Patriotic Forces” (M5-RFP), served as prime minister from June 2021 until November 2024, when he was replaced amid tensions with the ruling junta.

