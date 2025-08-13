403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Endoacustica Launches Micro GSM Quad-Band Spy Bug For Global Covert Surveillance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has introduced the Micro GSM quad-band spy bug, a compact listening device engineered for high-performance audio surveillance in demanding environments. Weighing only 30 grams and fitting within a 31x31x10mm frame, the unit combines extreme miniaturization with robust functionality for discreet deployment.
The device features a high-sensitivity Knowles microphone, known for precision in professional audio capture. An integrated dynamic DSP (Digital Signal Processor) actively reduces background noise, enhancing voice clarity even in acoustically challenging spaces. Audio is transmitted securely over GSM networks using quad-band support at 850, 900, 1800, and 1900 MHz, ensuring reliable operation in virtually any country.
With GSM/GPRS sensitivity exceeding -106 dBm, the spy bug maintains connectivity in low-signal areas. It can be remotely accessed via pre-authorized phone numbers, allowing only designated users to activate and listen in. This access control enhances operational security and prevents unauthorized use.
A built-in motion sensor enables smart power management by activating recording only when movement is detected, significantly extending operational life. The internal rechargeable lithium battery supports continuous use, while the device can also operate on external power sources ranging from 5V DC to 6–30V DC. An optional tension reducer makes it suitable for vehicle installations, supporting both mobile and fixed monitoring scenarios.
Designed for versatility, the Micro GSM spy bug serves investigative journalists, private security operatives, and corporate surveillance teams. Its small footprint allows placement in vehicles, office furniture, or personal items without detection. Despite its size, it maintains consistent performance in temperature-variable and high-interference environments.
No claims are made regarding compliance with local wiretapping laws; users are responsible for adhering to legal requirements in their region.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading developer of advanced surveillance technology, headquartered in Italy. With over two decades of experience, the company provides high-precision audio, video, and tracking solutions to law enforcement, intelligence units, corporate security teams, and investigative professionals worldwide. Focused on innovation, durability, and discretion, Endoacustica continues to deliver tools that meet the evolving demands of modern surveillance operations.
The device features a high-sensitivity Knowles microphone, known for precision in professional audio capture. An integrated dynamic DSP (Digital Signal Processor) actively reduces background noise, enhancing voice clarity even in acoustically challenging spaces. Audio is transmitted securely over GSM networks using quad-band support at 850, 900, 1800, and 1900 MHz, ensuring reliable operation in virtually any country.
With GSM/GPRS sensitivity exceeding -106 dBm, the spy bug maintains connectivity in low-signal areas. It can be remotely accessed via pre-authorized phone numbers, allowing only designated users to activate and listen in. This access control enhances operational security and prevents unauthorized use.
A built-in motion sensor enables smart power management by activating recording only when movement is detected, significantly extending operational life. The internal rechargeable lithium battery supports continuous use, while the device can also operate on external power sources ranging from 5V DC to 6–30V DC. An optional tension reducer makes it suitable for vehicle installations, supporting both mobile and fixed monitoring scenarios.
Designed for versatility, the Micro GSM spy bug serves investigative journalists, private security operatives, and corporate surveillance teams. Its small footprint allows placement in vehicles, office furniture, or personal items without detection. Despite its size, it maintains consistent performance in temperature-variable and high-interference environments.
No claims are made regarding compliance with local wiretapping laws; users are responsible for adhering to legal requirements in their region.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading developer of advanced surveillance technology, headquartered in Italy. With over two decades of experience, the company provides high-precision audio, video, and tracking solutions to law enforcement, intelligence units, corporate security teams, and investigative professionals worldwide. Focused on innovation, durability, and discretion, Endoacustica continues to deliver tools that meet the evolving demands of modern surveillance operations.
Company :-Endoacustica Europe
User :- Michel Poe
Email :...
Phone :-+390803026530Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment