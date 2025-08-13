Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyz Eldik Bank Acquires Beeline's Sky Mobile For Tech And Financial Integration


2025-08-13 05:09:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 13. Eldik Bank OJSC has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Sky Mobile, which operates under the Beeline Kyrgyzstan brand, Trend reports via President Sadyr Japarov's press service.

The deal is part of a state-backed strategy, supported by President Japarov, aimed at advancing the country's digital infrastructure and modernizing the economy.

The purchase of this strategic telecommunications asset will facilitate the integration of modern financial and digital services, enhance access to technology for citizens and businesses, and stimulate innovative growth.

The transaction was conducted in accordance with international standards of transparency and corporate governance, reinforcing the investment climate and supporting sustainable development across key sectors of Kyrgyzstan's economy.

