Border 2 Trailer BREAKS Record: Sunny Deol's Action Drama Hits 44M+ Views In 2 Days

The explosive trailer of Sunny Deol's Border 2 has taken the internet by storm, generating massive buzz. Ahead of its January 23 release, the film has already broken the pre-release record set by Dhurandhar.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 trailer, released on January 15, has taken the internet by storm. Fans are repeatedly watching and sharing it on social media, expressing excitement for the movie. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is set to release on January 23, coinciding with Republic Day.

In just 24 hours, Border 2's trailer garnered over 20 million views, surpassing Dhurandhar's 17 million. Within two days, it crossed 44.1 million views and became the #1 trending video on YouTube, signaling massive anticipation and strong pre-release hype among fans.

Border 2 continues the legacy of Sunny Deol's 1997 hit Border. The original, written, directed, and produced by JP Dutta, was made on a 12 crore budget and earned 66.70 crores at the box office, becoming a beloved patriotic action-war film.

The 1997 Border featured a multi-star cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu. The film was critically acclaimed, winning three National Awards, and became a benchmark for patriotic war dramas in Indian cinema.

In Border 2, Sunny Deol reprises his lead role. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, while Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty make cameo appearances. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see this mix of veterans and new-age actors on screen.

Directed and written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is an action war drama produced by T-Series and JP Films. The 200-minute film reportedly has a budget between 150-250 crores, promising high-octane action, breathtaking visuals, and a patriotic narrative for audiences.