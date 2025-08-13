Eazy Insurance Announces Acquisition Of G&C General Pte. Ltd.
Integrating Traditional Service with Digital Access
Existing clients can expect operational changes designed to enhance service accessibility. G&C's client portfolio will now be supported through eazy's digital insurance platform and broader product range. This acquisition brings together G&C's relationship-based service model with eazy's technology-driven processes to enable both continuity and improved access.
“This milestone represents more than just business growth; it reflects our commitment to preserving the trust that G&C has built with its clients over the years, while enhancing their experience through our digital capabilities,” stated Douglas Chia, CEO of eazy Insurance.
Shirley Ling, Director of G&C General Pte Ltd, added,“I am confident that with this acquisition, G&C's clients will continue to receive dedicated, personalised service. With eazy's advanced digital platform and comprehensive insurance solutions, we expect to see meaningful improvements in client service and overall satisfaction.”
Part of a Sustainable Growth Strategy
The acquisition of G&C General is aligned with eazy's approach to sustainable and scalable growth. The company continues to invest in technology, service delivery, and operational improvements that support both client needs and business resilience, while maintaining the service standards its clients have come to expect.
The integration process is underway, with measures in place to ensure that clients experience minimal disruption during the transition.See also Wildberries tests ready-to-eat food delivery from restaurants
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment