RENK Group AG reports strong revenue and earnings in H1 2025 – total order backlog at record level

Order intake increases by +47% to €921 million in first half of 2025 – book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x

Total order backlog reaches record high of €5.9 billion

Revenue rises to €620 million in H1 2025 (+22%), adjusted EBIT up to €89 million (+29%)

Adjusted EBIT margin increases to 14.4% in first half of the year Management Board confirms its forecast for the full-year 2025 Augsburg, August 13, 2025 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for the military and civilian sectors, continued its profitable growth trajectory in the first half of 2025 without interruption. The RENK Group recorded a substantial increase in order intake in the first six months of this year to €921 million, which was an increase of 46.8% versus the prior-year period (H1 2024: €628 million). Revenue rose by 21.5% to €620 million (H1 2024: €510 million). Adjusted EBIT saw an over-proportional increase to €89 million, a rise of 29.4% compared to the previous year's €69 million. The adjusted EBIT margin for the same period increased by 0.9 percentage points to 14.4% (H1 2024: 13.5%). With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x and a total order backlog of €5.9 billion, visibility has therefore further improved for the upcoming quarters. Defense business remains the Group's growth driver “Our performance in the first half of the year underscores RENK's strong position. We are fully focusing on purposeful participation in European and global security. The RENK Group plays a key role, thanks to its technology leadership, operational excellence and clear strategic direction. Our profitable growth is in line with strong demand for our mission-critical products. We are well prepared to meet this increasing demand reliably and efficiently,” said CEO of the RENK Group AG Dr. Alexander Sagel. Order intake for the first half of 2025 was €681 million in the Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment, representing a year-on-year increase of 65.9% (H1 2024: €410 million). Revenue rose by 32.0% to €389 million (H1 2024: €295 million). There was an over-proportional increase in adjusted EBIT, by 45.3% to €67 million (H1 2024: €46 million), resulting in a significant increase in the margin to 17.1% (H1 2024: 15.6%). The VMS segment therefore delivered the largest contribution to revenue and earnings for the Group and remains its growth driver. A repeat order for RENK America in the amount of USD 99 million for a long-standing defense customer underscores the trust in our products. Order intake in the Marine & Industry (M&I) segment in the first half of 2025 increased by 16.4% to €183 million (H1 2024: €157 million). Revenue rose by 8.7% to €176 million (H1 2024: €162 million). Marine business offset the order intake and revenue of industry business and thereby countered the associated difficult economic conditions. Adjusted EBIT was up 16.1% year on year at €19 million (H1 2024: €16 million). The adjusted EBIT margin increased slightly to 10.7% (H1 2024: 10.0%). Order intake in the Slide Bearings segment amounted to €66 million in the first half of this year, a decline of 5.5% year on year (H1 2024: €70 million). Slide Bearings also generated revenue of €63 million during this period, an increase of 2.6% year on year (H1 2024: €61 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to €10 million, down 5.4% year on year (H1 2024: €11 million). The adjusted EBIT margin of 16.6% remained above the Group margin, despite the difficult economic environment (H1 2024: 18.0%). Management Board confirms guidance for 2025 In light of the successful first half of the year, the Management Board has confirmed the forecast for the full-year 2025 and continues to predict revenue in excess of €1.3 billion, and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million. This outlook is based on current operating performance expectations and the high order backlog and does not yet take into account further market potential from German and European defense procurement projects in the context of future increases in defense spending. “We consistently pursued our profitable growth trajectory in the first half of this year and further improved the Group-level margin through increased revenue and strict cost management,” said CFO of the RENK Group AG Anja Mänz-Siebje.

About the RENK Group AG Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2024, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 1.14 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025. For further information, please visit Disclaimer This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.





