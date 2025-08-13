403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Is Zelensky jealous of Putin-Trump summit?
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has described the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as a “personal victory” for the Kremlin leader.
The talks are scheduled for Friday in Alaska, and according to Zelensky, they symbolize the end of Russia’s “international isolation” over the war in Ukraine. “Putin will meet Trump on US soil, and I consider this his personal victory,” Zelensky stated. He also claimed Moscow had succeeded in efforts to “get sanctions delayed,” referencing a ten-day deadline given by Trump to Russia in late July.
Trump announced the “highly anticipated meeting” last week, with confirmation later that Anchorage, Alaska, will host the event. Although the precise location remains undisclosed, reports have pointed to the Elmendorf-Richardson military base as the likely venue.
Officials from both the US and Russia have cautioned against expecting immediate results, suggesting the gathering will be the first in a series of high-level engagements. Discussions are set to address the Ukraine conflict alongside broader issues in bilateral relations. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said this week, “We hope that the forthcoming high-level meeting will give an impulse to the normalization of bilateral relations, which will allow us to move forward on several issues.”
The White House has likewise tempered expectations, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing it as “a listening exercise” for Trump. “Look, only one party that’s involved in this war is going to be present, and so this is for the president to go and to get, again, a more firm and better understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end,” she explained.
The talks are scheduled for Friday in Alaska, and according to Zelensky, they symbolize the end of Russia’s “international isolation” over the war in Ukraine. “Putin will meet Trump on US soil, and I consider this his personal victory,” Zelensky stated. He also claimed Moscow had succeeded in efforts to “get sanctions delayed,” referencing a ten-day deadline given by Trump to Russia in late July.
Trump announced the “highly anticipated meeting” last week, with confirmation later that Anchorage, Alaska, will host the event. Although the precise location remains undisclosed, reports have pointed to the Elmendorf-Richardson military base as the likely venue.
Officials from both the US and Russia have cautioned against expecting immediate results, suggesting the gathering will be the first in a series of high-level engagements. Discussions are set to address the Ukraine conflict alongside broader issues in bilateral relations. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said this week, “We hope that the forthcoming high-level meeting will give an impulse to the normalization of bilateral relations, which will allow us to move forward on several issues.”
The White House has likewise tempered expectations, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing it as “a listening exercise” for Trump. “Look, only one party that’s involved in this war is going to be present, and so this is for the president to go and to get, again, a more firm and better understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end,” she explained.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment