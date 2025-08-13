403
Netanyahu declares genocide in Gaza would have taken ‘one afternoon’
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that his government is deliberately starving Gaza, asserting that Israel could have wiped out the enclave’s population within hours if it had intended genocide. Speaking at a Monday press conference, Netanyahu described Gaza’s humanitarian situation as a temporary “shortage” rather than starvation, emphasizing that over two million people still live in the area after 20 months of conflict.
“If we had wanted genocide, it would have taken exactly one afternoon,” Netanyahu said, defending Israel’s military campaign amid mounting international criticism. His remarks came in response to widespread concern over the blockade and humanitarian restrictions imposed on Gaza, which UN agencies report have led to famine-like conditions, with images of emaciated children circulating globally.
From March to May, Israel completely halted the entry of humanitarian aid, though Netanyahu claims the restrictions have since eased. Nevertheless, the UN continues to report obstacles to aid deliveries. Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 200 people, including 98 children, have died from malnutrition, and nearly half a million residents were classified as facing “catastrophic hunger” in May.
The controversy escalates as several Western nations, citing humanitarian concerns, have announced plans to recognize Palestine, and US President Donald Trump reportedly confronted Netanyahu over his downplaying of Gaza’s crisis. Last week, Israel approved the prime minister’s plan to seize Gaza City, aiming to secure the release of hostages and demilitarize the enclave—a move that has sparked widespread protests across Israel.
