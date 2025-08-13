Online Grocery Market Size To Surpass USD 6,590.92 Billion By 2033 With A 28.09% CAGR

The online grocery market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for convenience and time savings, technology and logistics advancements, and supportive government initiatives and sustainability focus. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Online Grocery Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Business Model, Platform, Purchase Type, and Region, 2025-2033”, the global online grocery market size was valued at USD 710.10 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 6,590.92 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.09% from 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Growth Factors in the Online Grocery Market

Increasing Demand for Convenience and Time Savings

Busy lifestyles worldwide are pushing consumers toward online grocery shopping as a time-efficient alternative. Avoiding long store queues, reducing travel time, and the ease of ordering anytime have made online grocers extremely appealing. For instance, in June 2025, U.S. online grocery sales surged to $9.8 billion, reflecting strong consumer preference for the convenience of doorstep deliveries and flexible pickup options. Additionally, subscription services like Amazon Fresh's annual grocery delivery plan further enhance convenience, boosting customer loyalty and repeat purchases.

Technology and Logistics Advancements

Enhanced digital platforms with user-friendly interfaces, AI-driven personalized recommendations, secure payment gateways, and real-time inventory tracking have transformed the shopping experience. On the logistics side, innovations like local fulfillment centers, dark stores, and autonomous delivery vehicles reduce delivery times and costs. Retailers are also optimizing last-mile delivery with drones and route efficiencies, making rapid delivery and contactless options a reality, enticing more consumers to shop online.

Supportive Government Initiatives and Sustainability Focus

Government schemes promoting digital commerce and MSME participation, such as India's MSE TEAM initiative, provide onboarding, marketing, and logistics assistance, helping small grocery retailers access wider markets. Globally, sustainability trends are also influencing growth-eco-friendly packaging, carbon-neutral deliveries, and efficient supply chains resonate with environmentally conscious shoppers, enhancing the attractiveness of online grocery retail as consumers prioritize green shopping practices.

Key Trends in the Online Grocery Market

Expansion of Subscription and Membership Models

Subscription-based services are gaining traction by offering consumers perks like unlimited deliveries, discounts, and curated product selections. For example, Walmart+ and Amazon Fresh subscriptions have become popular in North America, with 30% of consumers subscribing to Walmart+ services. These models increase customer retention by providing convenience, savings, and a personalized shopping experience, making online grocery shopping a staple rather than an occasional activity.

Integration of AI and Voice-Activated Shopping

AI-powered platforms now offer smart recommendations based on purchasing behavior, while voice-activated shopping via smart speakers simplifies ordering. This hands-free option enhances accessibility and speeds up the shopping process, appealing particularly to tech-savvy millennials and busy households. Retailers that incorporate AI optimize inventory management and demand forecasting, ensuring better availability and reducing waste.

Rising Demand for Specialty and Eco-Friendly Products

Consumers are actively seeking organic, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced groceries online. In Europe, 45% of consumers show a preference for eco-friendly shopping options, fueling assortments focused on health and environmental impact. Online platforms can more easily offer a wide range of specialty items that may not be available locally, appealing to niche markets and health-conscious buyers and driving product diversity and customer engagement.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Online Grocery Industry:



Amazon.com, Inc.

Carrefour

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Edeka Group

HappyFresh

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited)

Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Companies, Inc.)

Schwan's Home Delivery

ShopFoodEx

Tesco PLC

The Kroger Co.

Walmart Inc. Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited

Online Grocery Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood Others

Staples and cooking essentials exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their consistent demand and necessity in daily household consumption.

By Business Model:



Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace Others

Pure marketplace represents the largest segment, as it offers a wide variety of products from multiple sellers, providing buyers with more options and competitive pricing.

By Platform:



Web-Based App-Based

Based on the platform, the market has been bifurcated into web-based and app-based.

By Purchase Type:



One-Time Subscription

On the basis of the purchase type, the market has been classified into one-time and subscription.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to its high internet penetration, growing preference for online shopping, and well-established e-commerce infrastructure.

