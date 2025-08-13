403
Moscow criticizes recent declaration from Ukraine’s supporters
(MENAFN) Russia has condemned a recent statement by Ukraine’s Western European backers regarding the upcoming talks between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, calling it “another Nazi-style pamphlet,” according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The statement, issued Sunday by leaders from France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that peace in Ukraine could only be achieved through “pressure on the Russian Federation.” Zakharova rejected this claim, criticizing the approach as supporting Kiev while ignoring the need for genuine conflict resolution.
She further accused the EU and UK of fostering toxic relations with Ukraine, describing them as resembling “necrophilia” due to their reciprocal intensity. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has similarly warned that Western Europe’s backing of Ukraine represents a misguided effort to impose a strategic defeat on Russia.
Moscow maintains that any peaceful settlement must address underlying issues and reflect the realities on the ground, including the status of Crimea, which joined Russia in 2014, and the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, incorporated after 2022 referendums.
