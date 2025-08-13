403
Rubio claims Macron ruined Hamas-Israel discussions
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of derailing negotiations between Israel and Hamas by announcing France’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state. Speaking to the Eternal Word Television Network on Thursday, Rubio claimed Hamas was “emboldened” by the decision, leading to the collapse of the talks.
Macron unexpectedly declared last month on X that France would formally recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in September, making it the first G7 nation to do so. The UK and Canada soon followed, drawing criticism from both Washington and Tel Aviv.
According to Rubio, Hamas likely saw Macron’s move as a sign they could be “rewarded” without agreeing to a ceasefire. His comments came as the Trump administration was working to end the conflict. In late July, Israel withdrew its negotiators from indirect talks in Qatar, citing dissatisfaction with Hamas’ response to its proposal. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the group’s stance reflected “a lack of desire to reach a cease-fire in Gaza.”
