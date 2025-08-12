IBPO Announces Strategic Partnership With FWD Insurance To Provide Protection For Its Loan Financing Services

IBPO Group Berhad and FWD Insurance Berhad officially launches their Strategic Partnership to protect IBPO Customers' loans with complimentary life insurance by FWD Insurance Berhad. From the middle left; IBPO Group Berhad, Founder & Group Managing Director, Andy Lim and the Chief Technology Officer, Samuel Quek. From the middle right, FWD Insurance Berhad, Chief Executive Officer, Mak See Sen and the Chief Digital, Direct & Telemarketing, Ann Lim.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.