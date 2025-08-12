Fulfillment Hub USA Ranks No. 2880 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. 5000 - Abel Horvath - Fulfillment Hub USA

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 143 Percent, This Marks Fulfillment Hub USA's 2nd Time on the List

- Abel HorvathNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, August 12, 2025 – Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Fulfillment Hub USA is No. 2880 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the second time is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and the trust of our clients,” said Abel Horvath , CEO of Fulfillment Hub USA..This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Fulfillment Hub USA is a U.S.-based third-party logistics provider headquartered in Miami, Florida, offering nationwide and international e-commerce order fulfillment, warehousing, and value-added services. The company operates multiple facilities across the United States and abroad, processing thousands of orders daily during peak seasons. Its services include customized logistics solutions, software integrations, and specialized options such as kitting, embroidery, laser engraving, and import/export handling. Over the past three years, Fulfillment Hub USA has expanded its operational footprint, acquired several of its competitors, and developed partnerships across various industries to support the growing needs of its clients.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

