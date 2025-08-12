Specialty Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Key Segments, Top Companies, And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Specialty Feed Additives Market by Livestock, Type (Phytogenics, Organic Acids, Probiotics, Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers, Algae Omega-3, Pellet Binders, Flavors & Sweeteners, Water Disinfectants, and Antioxidants), Form, Source, Function, Manufacturing Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The specialty feed additives market is estimated at USD 16.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030. Specialty feed additives are poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven by the rising focus on animal health, feed efficiency, and sustainable livestock production. These additives enhance nutrient absorption, gut health, immune response, and overall animal performance. Offering targeted benefits-such as improved digestion, disease resistance, and optimized growth-they play a crucial role in modern nutrition strategies.

Key product categories include enzymes, probiotics, organic acids, and phytogenic, widely used across poultry, swine, runants, and aquaculture. Increasing consumer demand for natural, antibiotic-free solutions-fueled by global regulations restricting antibiotic growth promoters-is further boosting adoption.

Innovation in additive production and species-specific formulations is enabling more efficient, sustainable nutrition practices, aligning with evolving consumer expectations for safe, high-quality animal products.

Specialty Feed Additives Market Opportunities : Evolution of precision livestock farming

The advancement of precision livestock farming (PLF) will change the global livestock production system as it utilizes novel digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, real-time sensors, and automatic feeding systems that allow livestock to be continually monitored in terms of health and productivity. This provides a noteworthy opportunity for the sale of additives in specialty feed markets, primarily by developing precision, data-driven nutritional opportunities.

PLF technologies can empower livestock producers to deliver feed formulations individualized for physiological needs, production, and health stages of groups or individual livestock. This could include targeted and strategic feeding and use of functional feed additives, including probiotics, organic acids, and phytogenic active compounds, which enhance gut health, immune system response, and efficiencies regarding nutrient utilization. These additives will enhance animal performance and efficiency and be environmentally sustainable by decreasing prescription and other medical use and nutrient waste.

Cargill has partnered with an artificial intelligence-based firm, Cainthus, which uses visual monitoring, measurement, and analysis of the feed consumption and resulting health of livestock. Through smart monitoring, livestock producers can adjust feeds in real time using targeted functional feed additives, including those for enhancing gut health, like probiotics and phytogenics-therefore, helping to drive precision nutrition and ultimately, environmentally responsible, high-performing livestock production.

Poultry feed additives are projected to grow at the highest CAGR among livestock during the forecast period.

The poultry livestock sector is leading the way in growth in the specialty feed additives market, owing to continued growth in global poultry production and consumption. The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2025–2034 notes that poultry meat is projected to make up 62% of global meat production, along with consumption forecasting to reach 173 million tonnes (190.7 million tons) of poultry meat by the year 2034. Poultry is an economical protein source for humans as it allows the most efficient feed conversion, a short production cycle, and a reduced environmental footprint compared to other livestock production. As in many markets such as Asia, Latin America, and the US, the demand for poultry continues to increase, so producers will focus on using specialty feed additives to improve animal health and feed efficiency, as specialty feed additives include organic acids, probiotics, and antioxidants. Issues related to a lack of biosecurity, antibiotic use, and animal welfare are in continuing prominence as functional additives promote improved digestion, immunity, and performance in poultry flocks. The dominance of poultry as the leading protein contributor within the global meat market will continue to develop, and demand for more targeted nutritional solutions in poultry will grow, positioning the sector to become a significant growth segment in the specialty feed additives market.

The natural source segment is set to account for a second market share during the forecast period.

The natural source segment accounts for a second share in the specialty feed additives market, primarily due to the increasing desire for sustainable and antibiotic-free animal sites. As consumers become increasingly aware of food safety and animal welfare, producers are looking to natural feed additives, including probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and organic acids. These ingredients have been shown to improve gut health, boost immunity, and lessen oxidative stress in livestock. Naturally sourced additives are vulnerable to oxidation and are often priced higher than synthetic additives; however, prominent industry players are making strides in this segment. For instance, in February 2023, Evonik Industries AG (Germany) launched PhytvCare IM, a plant-based additive developed in collaboration with Dr. Eckel, to help reduce inflammation in livestock. Likewise, in November 2022, Layn Natural Ingredients released TruGro MYC, a polyphenol-based approach to dealing with mycotoxin-induced stress in swine and poultry. These developments demonstrate the continuing market opportunities for natural feed additives as strategies for meeting regulatory standards and consumer preferences evolve.

European region to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe has an important proportion of the global specialty feed additives market due to better regulatory regimes, advanced livestock farming, and various corporate interests in feed additives such as Nutreco, Evonik Industries AG, and DSM. Regulations on animal health, sustainability, and productivity in Europe have resulted in demand for high-performance additives such as enzymes, probiotics, and amino acids. In September 2023, Novozymes (Denmark) and Bactolife (Denmark) signed a joint development and commercialization agreement to launch Ablacto+, a biosolution targeting post-weaning diarrhea (PWD) in piglets. Ablacto+ uses binding proteins to stabilize piglets' gut health, reducing the need for antibiotics. This collaboration addresses a key challenge in swine health, with potential global impact on antibiotic reduction and improved animal welfare. In February 2023, Evonik launched its first plant-based feed additive for swine, poultry, and ruminants. This plant-extracted feed additive is high in flavonoids and reduces inflammation in dairy cows, laying hens, and sows. Therefore, it enhances their phytogenic-based product portfolio. These developments show Europe's commitment to ensuring innovation and sustainability in feed additives and help entrench Europe's position as a leading global player.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), and Alltech (US).

Recent Developments in the Specialty Feed Additives Industry :

In April 2025, Cargill, Incorporated, launched a specialty feed additive combining a postbiotic (XPC) and a phytogenic to support gut health and immunity in poultry. It helps mitigate the effects of avian pathogenic E. coli (APEC), improves egg production in layers, reduces bird mortality, and lowers pre-harvest foodborne pathogens.

In January 2025, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US) announced the launch of Enviva® DUO, a groundbreaking direct-fed microbial (DFM) solution for poultry production. This innovative blend of two non-spore-forming bacterial strains is designed to support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria during challenging conditions and encourage a favorable nutribiotic state.

In October 2024, Nutreco (Netherlands) officially opened the world's first dedicated food-grade powder production facility for cell feed in Boxmeer, Netherlands. This facility aims to provide cost-effective and sustainable cell culture media to support the growing cultivated protein industry and enable large-scale production.

In September 2024, Alltech (US) and EnviroEquine (US) announced a strategic licensing agreement, integrating Alltech's advanced technologies into EnviroEquine's equine nutritional supplements. This agreement aims to enhance product efficacy with science-based solutions, boosting brand presence in North America and Europe. The partnership aligns with both companies' commitments to sustainability and high-quality animal nutrition.

Key Questions Addressed by the Specialty Feed Additives Market Report :



What is the projected size of the specialty feed additives market?

Which are the key players in the specialty feed additives market, and how intense is the competition?

What are the growth prospects for the specialty feed additives market in the next five years?

What kind of information is provided in the company profiles section? How is the Asia Pacific region contributing to market growth?

