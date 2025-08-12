Tyr Capital Partners With BOB And Bitvm/Acc To Drive Bitcoin Defi Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tyr Capital becomes a node operator for BOB's BitVM deployment, accelerating decentralized finance adoption on Bitcoin

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyr Capital is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with BOB and the bitvm/acc working group to advance the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) on Bitcoin.

Tyr Capital will play a crucial role as a node operator in BOB's BitVM deployment, helping to drive operational excellence and scalability in its decentralized financial ecosystem. BitVM, a novel approach to enabling smart contract capabilities on Bitcoin, is revolutionizing how the Bitcoin blockchain can be utilized beyond its traditional role as sound money.

By introducing programmability akin to other smart contract platforms, BitVM unlocks new opportunities for yield generation, financial innovation, and broader adoption of Bitcoin within the DeFi space.

This partnership aims to address the crucial requirement of aligning BitVM's technological advancements with operational and business needs of institutional asset managers.

Tyler Wellener, Chief Strategy Officer at Tyr Capital , commented, "BitVM has accelerated and extended the capabilities of Bitcoin to be more than just sound money. Currently, only 0.3% of BTC is used across all of DeFi, but we expect this to grow significantly due to innovations like BitVM. Tyr Capital is happy to be contributing to bitvm/acc, and we're committed to growing the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem."

Dom Harz, Co-founder & CTO of BOB , emphasized, "BitVM is about more than just tech. If we want to succeed in achieving significant institutional and end user adoption, we need to collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure their operational needs and requirements are carefully considered. By bringing together BitVM builders, Web3 businesses and institutions like Tyr Capital that will benefit from and help operate BitVM, bitvm/acc will ensure BitVM is developed in line with the business needs of both users and operators. We're happy to welcome Tyr Capital as the latest member of bitvm/acc."

About Tyr Capital

Tyr Capital is an alternative asset manager focused on the intersection of TradFi and digital assets, especially as it relates to Bitcoin, DeFi, and yield generation.

About BOB

BOB is the Gateway to Bitcoin DeFi, the easiest and safest way to earn with Bitcoin. BOB's hybrid chain model combines the strengths of Bitcoin and Ethereum - with hybrid ZK proofs and billions of dollars of staked Bitcoin securing BOB's tier 1 DeFi ecosystem.

CONTACT: Tyr Capital info (at) tyr.capital