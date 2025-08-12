Westat Harnesses The Power Of Data With Weslyticstm
WesLytics combines Westat's proven experts with the power of Databricks AI and cloud management
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat has launched WesLytics , the integrated data solution that combines the company's staff expertise with the industry-leading Databricks AI and cloud management data intelligence platform. The platform manages, engineers, and analyzes data regardless of type, volume, or origin to deliver actionable insights that meet our clients' and partners' needs and help them achieve their goals.
Built on Databricks and Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies, WesLytics maintains strict security and compliance standards while streamlining quality data workflows from acquisition to dissemination:
Data Acquisition: Ingests data regardless of type, volume, or origin using built-in tools tailored to each project's requirements.
Data Engineering: Transforms, links, and harmonizes raw data into structured, usable assets through customizable pipelines.
Data Analytics and AI: Applies advanced data science, AI and machine learning, and data visualization tools to provide valuable insights.
Data Dissemination: Delivers meaningful findings through secure, customizable reporting and visualization.
"Westat has developed WesLytics to address our clients' evolving needs for complex data management and analysis," said Westat Vice President and CIO Dwight Feanny . "This platform delivers the advanced capabilities and flexibility our clients require while maintaining the security and compliance standards they expect."
About Westat
Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.
