Nirmala Sitharaman Introduces Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 In Lok Sabha What We Know
The Bill was introduced amid opposition protests over a separate matter concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite the uproar, the House approved Sitharaman's motion to refer the Bill to a Select Committee for further examination.Also Read | Bhushan Power insolvency: Lenders seek interest, Ebitda gains from JSW Steel What is the focus of the new Bill?
At the heart of the proposed amendments lies the creation of a“creditor-initiated insolvency resolution process”. This would allow creditors to begin insolvency proceedings through an out-of-court initiation mechanism for genuine business failures.
By bypassing the need for immediate judicial intervention, the measure is expected to reduce delays, lower costs, and minimise disruptions to ongoing business operations. It also aims to ease the burden on overworked tribunals while improving access to credit and enhancing India's ease of doing business ranking.Also Read | Can a dismissed employee seek insolvency over unpaid dues? This ex-CEO has. How will the proposed reforms improve efficiency?
The Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Bill emphasises its goal to“maximise value for all stakeholders” and improve governance under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The amendments seek to refine existing provisions, introduce new tools for resolution, and harmonise procedures with internationally recognised norms.Also Read | Resolution plans must disclose dubious pre-bankruptcy transactions, says IBBI What are 'group insolvency' and 'cross-border insolvency' provisions?
Two major new frameworks are set to be introduced:
- Group Insolvency Framework – Designed to address complex corporate structures, this mechanism will enable coordinated resolution of multiple entities within the same group, preventing the value erosion that can occur when cases are handled separately. Cross-Border Insolvency Framework – This will establish a legal basis for recognising and coordinating insolvency proceedings that span multiple jurisdictions, protecting stakeholder interests in both domestic and foreign courts and bolstering investor confidence.
If implemented effectively, these reforms could mark a turning point for India's corporate resolution landscape. By streamlining processes, reducing litigation timelines, and adopting cross-border recognition standards, the Bill is poised to make insolvency proceedings more predictable and business-friendly.
Economists suggest that the reforms could encourage greater foreign investment by signalling that India is committed to protecting creditor rights while supporting distressed businesses in genuine need of revival.Also Read | Insolvency law cannot override PMLA, says NCLAT; upholds asset attachment by ED What Next for The Bill?
With the Bill now headed to the Select Committee, stakeholders from the financial sector, corporate community, and legal fraternity will be watching closely to see whether the final legislation preserves its intended balance between creditor empowerment and debtor protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment