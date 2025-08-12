DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders Clinch Last-Over Win Against Purani Dilli 6

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) East Delhi Riders showcased grit and composure to edge past Purani Dilli 6 by five wickets in another thrilling encounter in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday..

Chasing a stiff target of 183, the Riders got off to a dream start as openers Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh dominated from ball one. The pair stitched together a commanding 149-run opening stand. Arpit lit up the evening with a brilliant 87 off 52 balls, while Sujal chipped in with a composed 59 off 46.

However, the game suddenly came alive in the 17th over. Purani Dilli 6's bowlers fought back, striking in quick succession to send both set batters back and reduce the Riders from 149/0 to 160/5.

But Mayank Rawat, who came in at number 5, held his nerves and chipped in with a match-winning 22* off 10.

Earlier, Purani Dilli 6 set up the contest with a competitive 182/8. Pranav Pant was the backbone of the innings, crafting a fluent 64 off 41, while Samarth Seth (35 off 23) and skipper Vansh Bedi (28 off 11) provided the fireworks. Navdeep Saini was outstanding for the Riders with the ball as he returned with bowling figures of 2/22 in 4 overs.

Earlier in the day, Central Delhi Kings registered a 12-run victory over the Outer Delhi Warriors in a tense encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earning vital points in the competition. The Central Delhi team restricted Outer Delhi Warriors at 149/8 while chasing 162 in 20 overs. Batting first, the Kings were jolted early when Yash Dhull departed for just 2 off 6 balls.

Brief scores:

Purani Dilli 6 182/8 in 20 overs (Pranav Pant 64, Samarth Seth 35, Vansh Bedi 28; Navdeep Saini 2-22) lost to East Delhi Riders 183/5 in 19.4 overs (Arpit Rana 87, Sujal Singh 59, Mayank Rawat 22 not out) by five wickets