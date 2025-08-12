Two Arrested Over Brad Pitt's Los Angeles Home Burglary
Two men have been arrested in connection with a June burglary at the Los Angeles home of actor Brad Pitt, PEOPLE has reported.
The incident took place on June 25 at around 10.30pm, when the suspects allegedly broke in through a front window and stole various items. Pitt, 61, was not at the property during the break-in.
According to authorities, the suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles. Both were arrested on August 11 and charged with first-degree burglary. They are being held without bail. If convicted, they could face up to six years in prison.
The Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that the pair“ransacked the location, then fled with miscellaneous property.” Investigators believe Arman and Charles may also be linked to an August 7 break-in at a home in Orange County, California, and could be part of a larger burglary ring targeting residences across Southern California.
A third suspect connected to the burglary at Pitt's residence has not yet been identified.
The incident is one of several celebrity home break-ins in Los Angeles this year. In February, the home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was targeted, with intruders smashing a glass entry point before fleeing with stolen items.
