Pumpkin Is Back! The Human Bean Brews Up Fall Favorites Starting August 11
Whether the moment calls for warm comfort or cool spice, these pumpkin-flavored specialties promise to kick off the unofficial start of fall.
Pumpkin Snowy makes its seasonal return with rich espresso, creamy white chocolate and pumpkin, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sprinkles. Available hot, iced or as a granita.
Pumpkin Java Chip stirs up fall fun with blended Java Chip, pumpkin drizzle, and a generous whipped cream topper. It's a perfect sweet treat to bring back that fall feeling!
Pumpkin Granita is blended to perfection with espresso and rich pumpkin flavor, then finished with a swirl of pumpkin sauce around the cup. It's a chilly match for warm late-summer afternoons.
Pumpkin Patch brings together iced matcha with a dreamy layer of Pumpkin Cold Foam - rich,creamy, and spiced just right.
"Fall represents more than a seasonal menu change-it's about nostalgia and celebrating traditions that bring people together," said Janie Page, chief marketing officer at The Human Bean. "Our pumpkin collection pairs with life's seasonal adventures, and there's something for everyone with this year's lineup."
Pumpkin specials and toppers, like Pumpkin Cold Foam and Cinnamon Sprinkles, are available while supplies last. More information and a drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com .
About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states. Learn more atText> .
