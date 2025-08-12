EUR/USD Analysis 12/08: U.S. Inflation Figures (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Neutral. Today's Support Levels: 1.1580 – 1.1500 – 1.1420. Today's Resistance Levels: 1.1700 – 1.1770 – 1.1860.
- Buy EUR/USD: from the support level of 1.1530 with a target of 1.1800 and a stop loss at 1.1460. Sell EUR/USD: from the resistance level of 1.1770 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop loss at 1.1810.
EUR/USD Bullish Scenario: Conversely, on the same timeframe, the psychological resistance at 1.1800 will remain the most important level for further bull control of the EUR/USD pair in the coming days. This requires confidence in investor sentiment toward the euro following the announcement of important economic data and influential events.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:Traders advise waiting for the market's reaction to US inflation announcements and the Putin-Trump meeting to make sound and informed decisions regarding EUR/USD trading.Keep in mind that the policies of the Federal Reserve and the U.S. administration will remain crucial in the short term. Financial markets will also consider the issue of the next Federal Reserve chairman nomination. Regarding the Eurozone, financial markets will continue to monitor the detailed negotiations related to the U.S.-EU trade agreement.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
