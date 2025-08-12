The Aleo Network Foundation Announces Partnership With Fintech Unicorn Revolut
"Joining forces with Revolut reinforces our mission to embed privacy at the foundation of tomorrow's financial systems," said Josh Hawkins, EVP of Strategy, Policy & Communications. "By treating privacy not as a barrier but as a catalyst for innovation and compliance, we're helping to ensure that blockchain continues to evolve as a tool for empowerment, and not surveillance. This listing brings us closer to a future where privacy is a core feature, not an afterthought, in the global financial stack."
About The Aleo Network
The Aleo Network is building the infrastructure for the next generation of private, decentralized applications. Using zero-knowledge cryptography, Aleo enables scalable, off-chain execution with on-chain verification - delivering privacy without compromising programmability. Developers can build powerful, secure applications without exposing user data.
As the industry continues to push toward more secure and privacy-first solutions, Aleo remains committed to making privacy a native, accessible feature for all builders on the decentralized web. For more information about Aleo and to stay updated on its latest developments, visit .
About Revolut Crypto
Revolut is Europe's leading fintech with over 60 million users globally. We bridge traditional finance with crypto, delivering a seamless and comprehensive Crypto offering to more than 12 million users across the UK and EEA.
