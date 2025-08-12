Compass Health Announces Completion Of First-Ever Capital Campaign To Fund State-Of-The-Art Facility For Intensive Behavioral Health Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The campaign supported the construction of the Marc Healing Center, Phase II of Compass Health's Broadway Campus Redevelopment

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Compass Health set out to build a state-of-the-art facility to meet Northwest Washington's growing need for intensive behavioral health services, it knew the project would require broad community support – and the community rose to the occasion.

Today Compass Health proudly announced the successful completion of its first-ever capital campaign: It's Time: The Campaign for Compass Health. The campaign has raised nearly $12 million to fund the construction of the Marc Healing Center, the second phase of Compass Health's Broadway Campus Redevelopment in Everett's core.

“This project has represented many firsts for our organization, and the capital campaign is no different,” said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health.“It's a considerable undertaking to build this kind of facility, and an even bigger one to ask the community to help fund it. The overwhelming support we've received speaks not only to the generosity of our neighbors, but also the impact of the Marc Healing Center, and what it represents to so many.”

What began as a bold vision seven years ago has now become a reality, thanks to the support of many individual donors, corporate partners, and philanthropic organizations who recognize the vital role the facility will play in advancing the health and well-being of the entire region. Organization leaders noted they are still accepting final gifts from dedicated community members, and would be happy to add more names to the project's donor wall.

During its multi-year run, the campaign received several significant gifts, including $3 million from the Sunderland Foundation, $2 million in Community Project Funding championed by U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, $1 million from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, $1 million from The Norcliffe Foundation, $800,000 from Coastal Community Bank, and $700,000 from Premera Blue Cross, in addition to over 100 private donations.

Compass Health privately launched the campaign during the initial design phase of the Marc Healing Center. By 2022, the campaign went public, inviting the wider community to be a part of the solution to addressing the region's increasing mental health needs. Throughout, community members noted that the project's solutions-oriented approach to persistent regional challenges resonated with them.

“Community mental health affects all of us – across the region, our neighbors are facing housing crises, behavioral health challenges, substance use and more. Compass Health's Broadway Redevelopment Project is a solution for these issues sitting at the front porch of our community,” said Shawn Hoban, CEO of the Coast Group of Companies, and a leading supporter of the campaign.“The Marc Healing Center will help to open pathways to recovery for the most vulnerable members of our community, and shows that how Compass Health is committed to finding solutions to the issues that affect us all.”

Jeff Cymbaluk, whose family also made significant investments in the campaign, noted that,“The needs of our neighbors are greater than ever before. My family is committed to investing in our community and knows that behavioral health solutions are a top priority. That's why we're honored to support Compass Health's Broadway Redevelopment Project and the Marc Healing Center, which is a sophisticated solution to complex behavioral health issues and a regional destination for a true continuum of care.”

Roxi Cronin, who has been a longtime champion for Compass Health as a member of the organization's board of directors and through her family's philanthropy, also remarked on the transformational impact of the facility and its programs.

“Compass Health is paving the path to recovery for our neighbors, and I am honored to have been a part of this project that will help so many of our most vulnerable community members,” Cronin said.“Together, through the Marc Healing Center, we are expanding access to effective treatments and helping shift the narrative around mental health to become more supportive and understanding.”

The campaign inspired support around five central ideas:



It's time to build the future of behavioral health with architecture, design, and function that reflect the sophistication and clinical excellence of the world-class care delivered here.



It's time to invest in solutions to our region's most visible and pressing needs by preventing complex mental health conditions from escalating and diverting high-frequency use of emergency services.



It's time to support recovery, hope, and dignity through an environment purpose-built to empower community members with intensive behavioral health needs.



It's time to create a magnet for mental health professionals with a workplace that attracts the team members needed to meet our region's growing demand for care.

It's time to act regionally with a state-of-the-art campus that will benefit community members, first responders, healthcare partners, and more across Northwest Washington.



“The phrase 'It takes a village' has never felt more true than it does now,” said Tom Kozaczysnki, Chief Advancement Officer at Compass Health, and the lead for the campaign.“To be here, crossing the finish line of this effort – it's humbling, inspiring, and a testament to what's possible when the community comes together with shared purpose.”

As the capital campaign concludes, construction on the Marc Healing Center is also nearing completion. Once fully operational, the facility will house several intensive behavioral health services, including a 16-bed evaluation and treatment unit (E&T), a 16-bed crisis stabilization center, intensive outpatient behavioral health services, and offices for crisis prevention, outreach, and community engagement teams. The Marc Healing Center is expected to serve nearly 1,300 clients annually through more than 35,000 points of care.

Compass Health's Broadway Campus Redevelopment project encompasses the entire 3300 block of Broadway in Everett and accommodates a broad range of behavioral health services and supports. Phase I, Andy's Place, opened in May 2021 and provides 82 units of permanent supportive housing to formerly homeless individuals who are living with chronic behavioral health challenges. Phase III will focus on integrating behavioral health services with a primary care clinic.

