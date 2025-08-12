Doing More With Less: THE BEN FRANKLIN WAY A FREE Webinar For The Security And Sustainability Forum

Picture used in Worth Magazine when elected Winner of 2025 TOP 100 WORTH AWARD

- Lt Colonel Robin PhillipsWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Doing More With Less, The Ben Franklin WayLive online with Bruce Piasecki, Sponsored by Security and Sustainabilty ForumWednesday, September 17, 20251:15 to 2:15 PM EDTRegister to get the recording if you can't attend.Please alert colleagues.Register thru host and founder Dr. Edward Saltzberg at email ...“In this smaller world we must all become like Ben Franklin - frugal, inventive, diplomatic.” – Bruce Piasecki, IndustryWeek.Ben Franklin is having a cultural comeback. Ken Burns devoted a two-part documentary to him.PBS is now filming a prime-time special, Doing More with Less: The Ben Franklin Way, built around the life's work of Bruce Piasecki, a strategist corporations call when resources tighten and stakes soar.The program airs in early 2026, but on September 17 you can hear the source material live in this exclusive SSF webinar with Bruce.Background on the Featured Speaker, Dr. Bruce PiaseckiBruce founded AHC Group in 1981 and has spent four decades inside corporate leadership at Toyota, bp, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Merck, S&P Global, Shaw Industries, and more, teaching leaders how to translate scarcity into innovation and profit.His 2012 book Doing More with Less became a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller and coined the term“competitive frugality.” That mantra earned him Worth Magazine's“Worthy 100” honor for 2024, joining luminaries such as Messi and Jane Fonda.Bruce earned his PhD at Cornell, launched one of the first graduate programs in environmental management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and pioneered hazardous-waste research that won him a German Marshall Fund fellowship to study twelve European nations. These achievements earned Bruce a seat on Vice President Al Gore's White House environmental council and shaped his lifelong mission to turn environmental constraints into strategic advantage.Why Attend.Preview the PBS storyline. Get Piasecki's newest insights before they hit national television..Learn Franklin-style tactics you can apply tomorrow. From supply-chain resilience to product R&D,“competitive frugality” reframes constraints as launchpads..See how security, business, and community now overlap. Piasecki maps the concentric circles shaping policy and corporate risk in the next decade..Ask the hard questions. We close with a candid Q&A moderated by SSF Executive Director Edward Saltzberg.What Others Say“Piasecki redefines what winning looks like for all of us.” - Gerald Bresnick, former VP EHS & Social Responsibility, Hess Corp.“One of the few thinkers really upping the ante for leaders in business and society.” - James Howard Kunstler, bestselling author"Unlock the Power of Competitive Frugality: Bruce's journey from boardrooms to bestsellers reveals how turning scarcity into innovation revolutionizes leadership and profitability." Mia Funk, Artist, Podcaster, founderoif the Creative Process.Who Should Be in the RoomC-suite executives, board members, ESG and risk officers, national-security analysts, investors, decision makers. And anyone wrestling with scarcity of every kind; materials, money, and patience, and from stakeholders who are always watchingEdward Saltzberg, Ph.D.Executive DirectorSecurity and Sustainability Forume...More on the PBS show and Piasecki's entire 26 book and corporate career at , the Wikipedia page on his career, or his LINKED IN pages

