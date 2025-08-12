Decisions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AUGA Group, AB, Entity Under Restructuring Which Took Place On 12Th August 2025
The majority of shareholders participating in the meeting approved the updated draft restructuring plan published by the Company on August 11, 2025, and authorized the Company's Management Board and executive team to proceed with the implementation of the restructuring process.
The following decisions have been taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
1. Approval of the Company's draft restructuring plan
Decision:
1. To approve the Company's draft restructuring plan in accordance with the attached draft.
2. To authorize and instruct the Company's Board to make amendments and/or additions to the Company's restructuring plan approved by this resolution, without altering the essential terms of the document, in order to reflect proposals submitted by the Company's creditors to the draft restructuring plan (if any are submitted). It is resolved that the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, by this resolution, grants prior consent for making such amendments and additions, meaning that, if necessary, the Company's restructuring plan, as amended and/or supplemented by the Board, shall be deemed approved by this resolution of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders.
3. To authorise and instruct the CEO and the Board of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to execute the accompanying documents and annexes necessary to prepare and attach to the Company's draft restructuring plan, and to take any other actions and execute any other documents necessary for the filing of the Company's draft restructuring plan with the Court.
Contacts:
AUGA group, RAB CEO
Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340
Attachment
-
AUGA group restructuring plan (2025-08-11)(EN) FINAL
