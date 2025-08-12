403
Citizen Gets Arrested Over Terror Plot in Russia
(MENAFN) A person holding citizenship in both Russia and Ukraine has been taken into custody for reportedly preparing a terrorist operation targeting a high-ranking officer from the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Moscow Region, according to the nation’s security agency.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed it had uncovered an operative connected to Ukrainian intelligence, known by the alias “Raven.”
The suspect was allegedly recruited while staying in a third country and was guided by instructions received through Telegram.
Following these directives, the individual is said to have created an improvised explosive device and placed it inside a car that had been bought using Ukrainian financial support.
The FSB stated that the car contained over 60 kilograms of explosive material and was meant to be stationed at a specific site determined by the suspect’s Ukrainian contacts.
The plan involved detonating the bomb as the intended military figure passed the vehicle.
Authorities arrested the 36-year-old individual while he was en route to the designated location of the planned attack, traveling on the M-4 highway, which connects Moscow to the Black Sea.
During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence services, claiming he had been assured a return to Ukraine and exemption from military conscription in exchange for executing the scheme.
