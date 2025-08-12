403
Pakistan’s PM emphasizes government priority to ensure equal rights of minorities
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, highlighted the government’s dedication to ensuring the welfare, well-being, and equal rights of all minority communities within the country. Speaking on National Minorities Day, he stated, "It is our responsibility to protect the rights of minorities and appreciate their key role in the country's development and progress."
He expressed pride in the patriotism, professional dedication, and cultural connection demonstrated by minorities in Pakistan. Sharif noted with satisfaction that minorities are granted full political, economic, and social rights as guaranteed by the nation's Constitution.
The prime minister further emphasized that safeguarding minority rights is a constitutional duty, encompassing the protection of civil, religious, and social freedoms. He stressed that various groups within the country contribute significantly to upholding these protections.
Affirming the government's position regardless of ethnicity or race, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working collectively to defend minority rights and promote their integration into the broader national community.
