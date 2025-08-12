Renault Kiger 2025 Facelift To Debut Aug 24 With Fresh Styling & CNG Powertrain

French automaker Renault has released a teaser of the facelift version of its popular compact SUV, the Kiger. The Renault Kiger facelift will launch on August 24, 2025. The recently released teaser reveals a more stylish and powerful look for the new Kiger. Reports suggest significant changes to the front profile, including a new grille and updated lighting setup.

What Can You Expect?

The side profile of the new Kiger isn't expected to change drastically. Like the current model, it will likely feature muscular door panels, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, thick body cladding, and a tapering roofline. The dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and C-shaped taillights will also be retained. However, minor detailing changes are expected in the rear profile, including a rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, and a rugged bumper design.

Inside, the new Kiger will get a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, updated upholstery, and a new color theme. It will also retain features like the existing 7-inch TFT cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless charger, semi-leatherette seats, cruise control, and Arkamys sound system. For safety, it will offer 17 standard features, including front airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, and rear parking sensors.

The powertrain will remain unchanged, with the same 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS, 96Nm) and 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine (100PS, 160Nm). Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT, and CVT. Notably, a CNG option will be available for the Kiger this time. The price of the facelift version is expected to be slightly higher.