Explain Travel Expenses Imposed On Er Rashid: Delhi HC To Police

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Police to explain how it computed travel expenses imposed on Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament's monsoon session.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Anoop Jairam Bhambhani asked the state to explain the break up of the calculation and posted the matter for August 18.

The high court was hearing a plea of the Baramulla MPseeking modification of an order passed by a coordinate bench on March 25.

By the order he was asked to deposit around Rs 4 lakh with the jail authorities to attend Parliament in custody.

The court deferred the matter as the Delhi Police counsel did not appear.

“During the course of hearing, we enquired from the state as to the basis of the calculation appearing in communication dated March 26, 2025, addressed by the office of Delhi Armed Police to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Tihar. The essence of the question is what is the basis of various numbers and calculations appearing in that communication,” the bench said.

The NIA counsel informed the bench that the Delhi Police counsel was in a better position to answer the query as the battalion, entrusted to escort him to Parliament, was under the state administration.

Rashid's counsel, on the other hand, argued for a legislator, it was not just a privilege but to perform their public function.

“I (MP) am saying I have a duty to attend the parliament. Make it convenient and don't make it an obstruction for me,” he said.

Justice Bhambhani, however, asked the counsel,“What are the duties of a parliamentarian? First, to attend Parliament, second to visit his constituency. So, tomorrow you will say allow me to visit my constituency. Third, that you have a right to meet your constituents and political brethren. Fourth, that you have a right to canvass for elections. Where will it stop?”

Justice Chaudhary also weighed in and said Rashid was not just representing his constituency, but the country and looking after its affairs.

The judge, therefore, asked if he had a right to travel the entire country.

“Next would be that you want to visit other parts of the country. So absolute liberty has to be given then,” he added.

Rashid's counsel said he was not making that argument as his client was only concerned with the scenario that when the Parliament was in session, it was the duty of every elected and nominated representative to be present there to represent the interest of their constituencies.

“That is the public duty which is enjoined upon them and it needs to be performed. I am seeking court's permission to perform my public duty,” he submitted.

It previously came on record that the MP so far has been saddled with Rs 17 lakh travel expenses to attend Parliament.

The Baramulla MP is facing trial in a terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir and has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019.

The NIA arrested him in the 2017 terror-funding case.