Centricity Partners With Flooring Stores United To Deliver Industry-Leading Accidental Damage Protection Plans

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Centricity, a dynamic leader in innovative flooring protection solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Flooring Stores United , a rapidly growing buying group representing 83 independent flooring retailers across the country. The collaboration will bring Centricity's industry-first 5-Year Accidental Damage Protection Plan to Flooring Stores United's network of members, empowering retailers to drive revenue, differentiate their offerings, and elevate the customer experience.The partnership comes at a time when demand for protection plans is on the rise: 80% of consumers say they want protection when buying premium flooring, and more than two-thirds are likely to buy it if offered. Centricity's program uniquely addresses this market opportunity by covering real-life accidents-including dents, scratches, cracks, and stains-across all flooring types, including carpet, laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile, and plank.“We're thrilled to partner with Flooring Stores United to unlock new revenue potential for their dealers,” said Andy Iamaio, Director of Sales at Centricity.“Our protection plans are proven to increase close rates, boost customer satisfaction, and generate meaningful margin with every sale. With the right training, incentives, and marketing tools, their retailers are set up for success from Day One.”Flooring retailers receive comprehensive support from Centricity, including free training, point-of-sale marketing materials, SPIFFs, and custom performance dashboards to track attach rates and drive success. Meanwhile, homeowners enjoy valuable benefits with Centricity's accidental damage protection plan, including no deductibles or service fees, a seamless 24/7 online claims portal, and a second-year cleaning benefit.“We are always looking for new ways to help our members compete and Centricity's protection plan is a game changer,” said Neil Daley, CEO of Flooring Stores United.“Our retailers can now offer a unique value-add that protects their customers' investments, builds trust, and increases profitability. We're excited to promote this program to our members and can't wait to see the results.”About CentricityCentricity collaborates with retailers, builder solutions companies, distributors, and manufacturers to deliver tailor-made product protection solutions, fostering increased revenue and cultivating a base of satisfied, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity stands as a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a venerable company with more than 48 years of rich history in service and protection. For further information, please visit Centricity's website.About Flooring Stores UnitedFlooring Stores United was created to help independent flooring retailers thrive in a competitive market. Our buying group provides exclusive territories and protected product lines that help members grow margins and stand out locally. Flooring Stores United offers best-in-class showroom displays, merchandising, online visualization tools, and in-store kiosk technology-backed by dedicated dealer support every step of the way. Join a community of growth-minded retailers committed to learning, collaboration, and solving the industry's biggest challenges together. Learn more at

