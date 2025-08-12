Hands On! International Conference 2025 Comes To Liverpool

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Conference Theme: Making a Difference – Raising Aspirations | Exceeding ExpectationsDates: 25 – 28 November 2025 | Liverpool, UKThe bi-annual Hands On! International Conference, a leading global event for children's museums and cultural professionals, is coming to the UK in 2025, hosted by Eureka! The National Children's Museum.Taking place in Liverpool from 25 to 28 November, the conference will bring together over 200 delegates, including presenters representing 22 countries, to explore how museums can make a difference to children's lives, our sector, and society at large.With the official Conference Programme now live and the early bird booking deadline extended to 31 August 2025, now is the perfect time to register.Conference Highlights:.5 inspiring keynote speakers including:oDame Rachel de Souza, Children's Commissioner for England – a passionate advocate for improving the life chances of disadvantaged children.oDr Helen Charman, Director of Learning, National Programmes and Young V&A at the Victoria and Albert Museum – a cultural learning leader with 30 years of experience.oBaroness Floella Benjamin, OM, DBE, DL – award-winning broadcaster, author, and children's rights campaigner..34 sessions across two days, featuring presentations and hands-on workshops showcasing innovative, inclusive practice from around the globe..4 unforgettable study tours to:oShakespeare North PlayhouseoThe Bluecoat, LiverpooloThe Reader at Calderstones ParkoEureka! The National Children's Museum, West Yorkshire.A pre-conference social at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club, kicking off the event in true Merseybeat style.#HandsOn2025 will explore how children's museums can respond to the challenges young people face today, fostering resilience, joy, and curiosity. Through keynote talks, international dialogue, and collaborative workshops, delegates will reflect on the impact of their work - not just through professional lenses, but from the perspectives of the children, families, and communities they serve.Early bird rates now extended until 31 August 2025.For programme details and registration, visit:ENDSFor photos or press information please contact Sophie Ballinger on 01422 330069, or email ....About Eureka! -Based in Halifax, Eureka! The National Children's Museum is the UK's only national children's museum, dedicated to making learning fun for children. Through hundreds of hands-on exhibits across six interactive zones, Eureka! inspires a love of learning and discovery in children aged 0-11.Since opening in 1992, Eureka! has brought smiles to the faces of more than 8 million visitors.During that time, it has attracted £22 million of capital investment, employed more than 2500 people, won 60 local, national and international awards and changed the face of the sector by spearheading a more immersive and interactive approach to traditional museums throughout Britain.Eureka! opened a second attraction, Eureka! Science + Discovery - on the Wirral in November 2022. Designed with and for children and young people aged up to 14, it was cocreated with 300 local young people from the Liverpool City Region, and is unique in it's approach to delivering STEAM activities for families with young children.Eureka! is a charity which is entirely dependent on earned revenue to sustain operations and ensure families from all backgrounds can benefit from the play and learning opportunities offered.

