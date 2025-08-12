Senate President, Hungarian Ambassador Discuss Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez met Tuesday with Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Attila Kali to discuss ways to enhance and build on Jordanian-Hungarian relations across various fields to serve the interests of both nations.Fayez praised the high level of ties and Jordan's commitment to further developing and expanding cooperation in multiple sectors.The meeting also addressed regional developments, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. Fayez urged the international community to support King Abdullah II's efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in line with international legitimacy and the two-state solution.Kali highlighted King Abdullah II's pivotal role in working toward ending conflicts in the region and restoring security and stability, stressing Hungary's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Jordan in all areas.