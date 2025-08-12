Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Senate President, Hungarian Ambassador Discuss Ties


2025-08-12 07:06:24
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez met Tuesday with Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Attila Kali to discuss ways to enhance and build on Jordanian-Hungarian relations across various fields to serve the interests of both nations.
Fayez praised the high level of ties and Jordan's commitment to further developing and expanding cooperation in multiple sectors.
The meeting also addressed regional developments, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. Fayez urged the international community to support King Abdullah II's efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in line with international legitimacy and the two-state solution.
Kali highlighted King Abdullah II's pivotal role in working toward ending conflicts in the region and restoring security and stability, stressing Hungary's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Jordan in all areas.

MENAFN12082025000117011021ID1109916892

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search