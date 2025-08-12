Altimmune Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Update
| Conference Call Information:
|Date:
|August 12, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|To listen, the conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at .
|Dial-in:
|To participate or dial-in, register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call.
Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations (IR) page of the Company's website at . The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the IR portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Pemvidutide
Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b trial, at Week 24, once-weekly pemvidutide demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, positive trends in liver fibrosis stage improvement without worsening of MASH, statistically significant reductions in non-invasive tests of fibrosis, weight loss, and liver fat content, and improvements in blood pressure. In a post-hoc AI-based analysis of the biopsies from the IMPACT trial, pemvidutide achieved a statistically significant reduction in liver fibrosis. In earlier trials, pemvidutide also demonstrated class-leading lean mass preservation and robust reductions in triglycerides and LDL cholesterol. Pemvidutide was well tolerated in the IMPACT trial, demonstrating potentially best-in-class tolerability among drugs in development for MASH with very low rates of discontinuation due to adverse events. The U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. The ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial 48-week readout is expected in Q4 2025. In addition, RECLAIM, a Phase 2 trial in AUD and RESTORE, a Phase 2 trial in ALD, were initiated in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release related to the development or commercialization of pemvidutide, an investigational product candidate, and other business and financial matters including without limitation, clinical trial study design, status, correspondence, results and data, including the ongoing RECLAIM, RESTORE and IMPACT Trials, the timing of key milestones for the Company's clinical assets, future plans or expectations for pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH, AUD, ALD and obesity, and the prospects for receiving regulatory approval or commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, and the impact of the changes to our leadership and governance structure, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, access to clinical sites, enrollment, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; the reliability of the results of studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to manufacture clinical trial materials on the timelines anticipated; and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are available at .
Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
...
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
...
Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-849-5383
...
| ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|183,105
|$
|36,926
|Restricted cash
|42
|42
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|183,147
|36,968
|Short-term investments
|-
|94,965
|Accounts and other receivables
|321
|544
|Income tax and R&D incentive receivables
|557
|2,573
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,397
|2,204
|Total current assets
|188,422
|137,254
|Property and equipment, net
|364
|413
|Other assets
|1,564
|1,639
|Total assets
|$
|190,350
|$
|139,306
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|851
|$
|211
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|8,369
|10,257
|Total current liabilities
|9,220
|10,468
|Term loan, noncurrent
|14,332
|-
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|5,431
|5,330
|Total liabilities
|28,983
|15,798
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Stockholders' equity:
|9
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|769,508
|689,864
|Accumulated deficit
|(603,111
|)
|(561,390
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(5,039
|)
|(4,973
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|161,367
|123,508
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|190,350
|$
|139,306
| ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|5
|$
|5
|$
|10
|$
|10
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|17,236
|21,155
|33,063
|42,642
|General and administrative
|5,691
|5,595
|11,684
|10,907
|Total operating expenses
|22,927
|26,750
|44,747
|53,549
|Loss from operations
|(22,922
|)
|(26,745
|)
|(44,737
|)
|(53,539
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(264
|)
|(1
|)
|(265
|)
|(2
|)
|Interest income
|1,132
|2,182
|2,677
|4,595
|Other income (expense), net
|(92
|)
|(76
|)
|(77
|)
|(88
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|776
|2,105
|2,335
|4,505
|Net loss before income taxes
|(22,146
|)
|(24,640
|)
|(42,402
|)
|(49,034
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|-
|-
|(681
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(22,146
|)
|(24,640
|)
|(41,721
|)
|(49,034
|)
|Other comprehensive income - unrealized loss on short-term investments
|(36
|)
|(31
|)
|(66
|)
|(188
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(22,182
|)
|$
|(24,671
|)
|$
|(41,787
|)
|$
|(49,222
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|81,477,548
|70,924,371
|78,529,028
|70,863,042
