EU states support Ukraine’s need to determine its own future
(MENAFN) In the run-up to the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, most European Union countries emphasized Ukraine’s right to determine its own future, with Hungary standing apart from this consensus.
A joint declaration from European leaders stated, “The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.” The statement noted that Hungary “does not associate itself” with these remarks.
The EU members praised Trump’s attempts to end the conflict and bring about a “just and lasting peace.” They stressed that such peace must be founded on respect for international law, including upholding independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that borders cannot be altered through force.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic aid to Ukraine, alongside maintaining sanctions on Russia. They underscored that “a Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees” and expressed willingness to enhance these guarantees.
Additionally, the EU reiterated support for Ukraine’s aspirations toward EU membership.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban explained his country’s refusal to endorse the statement on social media, warning against what he called the “liberal-mainstream chorus” accusing Hungary of being “Putin’s puppet.”
