SAIC Motor’s Global Recognition Shines Light on MG’s Middle East Success
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (12 August 2025) SAIC Motor, the parent company of MG Motor, has ranked 138th on the prestigious 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, with revenues of USD 87.2 billion in 2024. This marks the company’s 21st consecutive appearance, underscoring its global influence and consistent performance across key markets, including the Middle East.
As the only Chinese automaker to sell over 1 million New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and over 1 million vehicles overseas for three years in a row, SAIC’s global success has been key to building MG’s credibility and appeal in the Middle East. Having re-entered the Middle East market in 2015, MG has swiftly and strategically grown to break into the top 5 of best-selling manufacturers in the GCC, a success which has also been mirrored in other regional markets such as Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Morocco.
Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “This global milestone reflects the strong foundations that support MG Motor globally and regionally. SAIC’s backing is key to reinforcing MG’s commitment to bring innovation, value, and a premium ownership experience to customers across the Middle East.”
