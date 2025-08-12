Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Gears Up to Hit Russia with 19th Set of Sanctions

EU Gears Up to Hit Russia with 19th Set of Sanctions


2025-08-12 05:41:04
(MENAFN) The European Union is gearing up to develop its 19th set of sanctions against Russia, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. She also cautioned strongly against making any “concessions” to Moscow in peace negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.

Kallas made these remarks Monday following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, convened ahead of the scheduled summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

“As far as Russia has not agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even discuss any concessions,” Kallas declared. She emphasized the need for “transatlantic unity” in dealing with the crisis.

Highlighting the importance of timing, she said: “The sequencing of the steps is important. First, an unconditional ceasefire with a strong monitoring system and ironclad security guarantees.” Kallas confirmed the EU “will work on a 19th package of sanctions.”

The announcement by the former Estonian prime minister, noted for her firm stance on Russia, comes shortly after the EU agreed on its 18th sanctions package targeting Moscow. That package, described by Kallas as “one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia,” focused on the country’s banking and energy sectors and included blacklisting 105 vessels believed to be part of a “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil in defiance of EU restrictions.

Moscow has strongly condemned the sanctions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia “repeatedly said that we consider such unilateral restrictions to be illegal.” He added that Russia has already built “a certain immunity” and adapted to life under sanctions, which he described as a “double-edged sword” creating “a negative effect” not only for Moscow but also for those imposing the measures.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109916419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search