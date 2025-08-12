403
Taylor Swift reveals new album drop
(MENAFN) Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, following a day filled with fan speculation. The buzz began Monday morning when her marketing team posted 12 photos with the caption referencing her famous phrase, “See you next era.”
Shortly after, her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, confirmed she would appear on his podcast, New Heights, while Swift’s official website started a countdown set to end at 00:12 ET (05:12 BST).
Swift’s previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, released last year, set a Spotify record for the most streams in a single day. The new album’s title was unveiled via a clip from Kelce’s podcast and simultaneously opened for pre-orders on her website.
Fans who pre-ordered received a note saying shipments would occur before 13 October, but that this date is not the official release date, which remains unconfirmed.
After a quieter start to 2025 compared to her headline-grabbing Eras tour, Swift made headlines in May for regaining ownership of the masters for her first six albums—a long-fought battle she chronicled publicly. Having re-recorded and released four of these “Taylor’s Versions,” she promised the last two will be unveiled “when the time is right.”
