Propylene Prices Hold Firm In Q2 2025, Driven By Growth In Automotive And Packaging Sectors



USA: US$ 860/MT

Germany: US$ 1,002/MT

Japan: US$ 856/MT

Saudi Arabia: US$ 1,016/MT Brazil: US$ 1,073/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: The propylene price trend in Q2 2025 reflected steady demand. The propylene price chart showed stability, while the propylene price index supported a positive propylene price forecast.

Germany: Germany's propylene price trend indicated slight gains. The propylene price chart showed seasonal fluctuations, and the propylene price index suggested a moderate propylene price forecast ahead.

Japan: Japan's propylene price trend stayed balanced. The propylene price chart tracked stable values, and the propylene price index reinforced a steady propylene price forecast for upcoming months.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's propylene price trend remained firm. The propylene price chart recorded minimal volatility, and the propylene price index pointed to a stable propylene price forecast. Brazil: Brazil's propylene price trend showed mild growth. The propylene price chart illustrated consistent performance, and the propylene price index aligned with a favorable propylene price forecast for 2025.



Factor Effecting Propylene Prices:



. Demand-Side Factors:



The propylene price trend is supported by rising consumption in packaging, automotive, and construction sectors, boosting overall market stability.

The propylene price chart reflects growing demand for polypropylene in consumer goods, creating sustained market momentum. The propylene price index aligns with a strong propylene price forecast driven by robust downstream industry growth.

. Supply-Side Factors:



The propylene price trend is influenced by refinery output, affecting the market's production capacity.

The propylene price chart shows fluctuations tied to feedstock availability and processing efficiency. The propylene price index indicates a steady propylene price forecast supported by stable global supply chains and manufacturing activity.

Global Propylene Market Analysis

The global propylene market size reached 130.29 Million Tons in 2024. By 2033, it is expected to reach 210.96 Million Tons, growing at a projected CAGR of 5.23% during 2025-2033, driven by strong industrial demand and expanding downstream applications worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



The propylene price trend benefits from technological advancements in production, enhancing output and efficiency.

The propylene price chart signals gains from infrastructure expansion and rising industrialization in emerging economies. The propylene price index supports a positive propylene price forecast due to increasing applications in the plastics and chemicals sector.

