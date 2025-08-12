403
EU is to start working on new sanctions package against Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union is preparing to develop its 19th sanctions package targeting Russia, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. She also cautioned against making any “concessions” to Moscow in ongoing peace negotiations related to the Ukraine conflict.
Kallas made these remarks following a rapid meeting of EU foreign ministers held ahead of a scheduled summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
“As far as Russia has not agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even discuss any concessions,” Kallas stated, emphasizing the need for “transatlantic unity.”
She underscored the importance of “sequencing of the steps,” calling first for “an unconditional ceasefire with a strong monitoring system and ironclad security guarantees,” before proceeding further. Kallas confirmed the EU’s plan to work on a 19th package of sanctions.
The former Estonian prime minister, known for her firm position against Russia, made the announcement less than a month after the EU finalized its 18th round of sanctions, following weeks of negotiation among member states.
That previous package, hailed by Kallas as “one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia,” targeted the banking and energy sectors and included blacklisting an additional 105 vessels believed to be part of a “shadow fleet” involved in circumventing EU restrictions on Russian oil shipments.
Moscow condemned the measures, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterating Russia’s stance that such unilateral sanctions are “illegal.”
Peskov also noted that Russia has developed “a certain immunity” and adapted to operating under the sanctions, which he described as a “double-edged sword” that negatively impacts not only Moscow but also those imposing the restrictions.
