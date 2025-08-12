403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Posts Surge in 2025 Tourism with 2.6M Visitors
(MENAFN) Qatar recorded more than 2.6 million international visitors in the first six months of 2025, marking a 3% year-on-year rise compared to the same period in 2024, according to a statement released Monday by Visit Qatar, the promotional division of Qatar Tourism.
Regional travel played a major role in the uptick. Tourists from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries made up the largest share at 36% of total arrivals. Meanwhile, European visitors comprised 26%, with travelers from Asia and Oceania accounting for 22%. Arrivals from the Americas and other Arab nations each represented 7%.
“We will continue to deepen cooperation at local, regional, and international levels, expand strategic partnerships, and participate in major global forums,” said Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, in the statement.
In a separate announcement earlier this year, Qatar Tourism reported that the travel and tourism sector added 55 billion Qatari riyals (roughly $15.11 billion USD) to the national GDP in 2024. That figure equates to around 8% of the country’s total economic output — a 14% increase from 2023.
Regional travel played a major role in the uptick. Tourists from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries made up the largest share at 36% of total arrivals. Meanwhile, European visitors comprised 26%, with travelers from Asia and Oceania accounting for 22%. Arrivals from the Americas and other Arab nations each represented 7%.
“We will continue to deepen cooperation at local, regional, and international levels, expand strategic partnerships, and participate in major global forums,” said Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, in the statement.
In a separate announcement earlier this year, Qatar Tourism reported that the travel and tourism sector added 55 billion Qatari riyals (roughly $15.11 billion USD) to the national GDP in 2024. That figure equates to around 8% of the country’s total economic output — a 14% increase from 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment