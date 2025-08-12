Bein Media Group, SMC Group Renew Strategic Partnership Until 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group (beIN) has renewed its strategic partnership with SMC Group, which re-appoints the Riyadh-based media solutions group as the exclusive advertising media sales representative for the global media group in23 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2027.

The new agreement covers all beIN's premium20+ sports and entertainment channels, including its flagship beIN Sports channels.

The renewal of the agreement was signed today during a signing ceremony held at beIN's MENA headquarters in Doha, attended bysenior executives from both sides.

This partnership is testament to the successful collaboration between beIN and SMC, who have been working together since 2022 to deliver cutting-edge advertising opportunities for local and international brandsacrossthe region. It also represents a practical model of SMC's vision for building long-term strategic relationships based on performance and results, further strengthening its position within the sports advertising sector.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said:“We are pleased to extend our valued partnership with SMC Group, a collaboration that has become a cornerstone of our commercial success since the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Together, we have delivered innovative and engaging brand experiences that have reached millions across the region-providing brands with a powerful and differentiated platform for growth. This renewed agreement not only strengthens our shared commitment to excellence but also reinforces beIN's strategic vision to lead in premium sports and entertainment media, both across the MENA region and on the global stage. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

From his end, Mohamed Al-Khereiji, Chairman of SMC Group, said:“We are pleased to renew our strategic partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP, reinforcing SMC's position as the leading media and advertising powerhouse with the largest advertising inventory in the region. We greatly value the continued trust that beIN places in us, as this renewal marks the start of a new chapter focused on greater innovation and impact across the regional media and sports landscape. This agreement comes at a time when the region is witnessing rapid and positive growth driven by landmark investments and transformative projects. At SMC, we remain committed to our vision of delivering solutions powered by the latest digital technologies-boosting sales performance through tailored value propositions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners, including beIN, the exclusive holder of premier sports content in the Middle East.

We are also dedicated to building a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates premium content with cutting-edge technology, underpinned by our continued investment in artificial intelligence. Our goal is clear: to deliver measurable, sustainable results across both regional and international markets.”