RB Mary Lylah Shines At Liwa International Stakes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: RB Mary Lylah secured her first top-level victory in the Gr.1 (PA) Liwa International Stakes – Wathba Stallions, run over 2000m at La Teste yesterday.

The contest, for mares aged four and above, was reduced to just five runners following the late withdrawals of Hajmah and Geneva.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle, ridden by Olivier d'Andigne, and owned by Wathnan Racing, the 5-year-old mare had been below her best on her last two starts in Dubai and Qatar.

However, her record is outstanding: winner of three Gr.2 (PA) races, one Gr.3 (PA), and two Listed contests in America between 1200m and 1700m at three and four years old, followed by two wins in Qatar over 1750m and 2100m.

The connections of RB Mary Lylah pose with their trophies.

This victory marks her 11th career success, and now, her first Gr.1 (PA) title.

Soon settled in rear, RB Mary Lylah travelled in fourth alongside Bianca De Ghazal racing a touch keenly behind the slow pace set by the favourite, Nour Al Maury.

With positions unchanged entering the final turn, the tempo lifted and she was still last of all, but travelling strongly.

Switched to the outside at the 500m mark, she began to close in steadily as the favourite battled for the lead with Norma Al Maury.

Inside the final 200m, Norma Al Maury edged ahead, but RB Mary Lylah was finishing powerfully on the outside, reeling her in to take the lead in the final 75m and win by a quarter of a length. Norma Al Maury was a gallant second, with Bianca De Ghazal staying on for third.

Bred by Diane Waldron (USA), RB Mary Lylah is out of Rich Kinkga (TH Richie), a triple winner in the United States including the Gr.3 (PA) Arabian Stallion Stakes and twice runner-up in the Gr.2 CRE Run Oaks Arabian Distaff Stakes.

She is a half sister to RB Kindle, an eight-time winner in the USA including the Gr.3 (PA) Delaware Park Arabian Juvenile Filly Championship and runner-up in the Gr.1 (PA) Buzz Brauninger Arabian Distaff Handicap, and to RB Kinetic (Baseq Al Khalediah), a dual Gr.3 (PA) winner in the USA.