Web3 In Financial Services Strategic Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 Tokenization Of Assets Propels Growth Opportunities Across Capital Markets And Wealth Management
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|291
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|52.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|45.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Web3 in Financial Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Decentralization of Financial Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight on Web3 as a Catalyst for Industry Disruption Rising Institutional Interest in Blockchain Spurs Demand for Secure and Scalable Web3 Financial Solutions Tokenization of Assets Propels Growth Opportunities Across Capital Markets and Wealth Management Programmable Money and Smart Contracts Strengthen the Business Case for Automated Financial Services Here`s How DeFi Protocols Are Redefining Lending, Borrowing, and Yield Generation for Retail and Institutional Users Cross-Border Payment Innovation Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web3-Based Remittance Solutions Stablecoins and CBDCs Generate Demand for Interoperable Web3 Payment Infrastructure Consumer Demand for Financial Sovereignty Drives the Adoption of Decentralized Wallets and Identity Protocols Composability and Open Finance Architecture Spur Innovation Across Financial Product Development Here`s How DAOs Are Emerging as Governance Models for Community-Led Investment and Treasury Management Integration of Web3 with Fintech Apps and Neobanks Sustains Momentum for Hybrid Finance Experiences Cybersecurity and Smart Contract Auditing Services Generate Parallel Growth in Web3 Risk Management
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Anchorage Digital Alchemy Circle Consensys Digital Asset Fiserv Hiro Systems JPMorgan Onyx MoonPay OpenEden Paxos Trust Company Ripple Sandbox Finance SevenLabs (Blockdaemon) SoFi Technologies Starkflow Tenity (Circle Mint partner) Uniblock ZKP Labs (Chainlink)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Web3 in Financial Services Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment