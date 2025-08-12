Kahramaa Launches Tarsheed Summer Camp 2025 To Promote Environmental Awareness Among Youth
Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and instil a culture of conservation among younger generation, Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department (Tarsheed) at Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation 'Kahramaa' is organising Tarsheed Summer Camp 2025, under the slogan 'Learn... Think... Conserve', from August 11 to 13, 2025 at the Qatar Scientific Club, with the participation of 60 students aged 9 to 14 years.
The camp aims to instill values of sustainability and environmental responsibility in participants by introducing them to the principles of conservation and the importance of efficient use of electricity, water, and renewable energy. It also seeks to enhance creative thinking and teamwork skills among children and youth through a combination of educational and hands-on activities in an engaging environment.
The camp's daily program includes a variety of carefully designed activities such as technical and educational workshops on electricity and energy concepts, interactive group activities to develop life skills, and awareness lectures tailored for the target age group. It also features guided scientific tours inside the facilities of the Qatar Scientific Club, allowing participants to practically apply the concepts they learn.
Among the specialised workshops included in the camp are the Electric Circuit Workshop, the Solar Energy Workshop, and Water Desalination Workshop, offering fun and simplified scientific experiences that enhance participants' understanding of energy and water topics.
Camp activities are held daily from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, concluding each day with an engaging science segment that reinforces the knowledge gained.
This initiative reflects KAHRAMAA's ongoing commitment to strengthening community engagement and promoting culture of conservation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable development and raise a generation that is environmentally conscious and capable of contributing to the production of natural resources for future generations.
